New Year: Omo-Agege tasks Nigerians to build bridges

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate the New Year, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has stressed the need for citizens to build bridges of friendship across political, ethnic and religious lines.

The New Year, he pointed out, is a time for rebirth and optimism, even as he was upbeat that if Nigerians work resolutely as one, the challenges facing the country would be surmounted.

In his New Year message on Tuesday, Senator Omo-Agege urged Nigerians to “recognize the beautiful and positive diversity of our nation, embrace the vital truth that our diversity is our strength”.

He called for continued support for the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, in not only maintaining the unity of the country but also delivering on the Next Level Agenda to Nigerians.

In the New Year message personally signed by him, the senator said: “Let us devote our hearts and energies to those things, and they are many, that unite us, that hold us forth as the largest black nation of the world. We must explore, exploit and dwell on them, for our common good.

“As the Deputy President of the Senate, the peace and unity of this our great country is paramount and it is something I will always work hard to preserve in the strong belief that we are stronger together as one nation.

“I therefore enjoin all Nigerians to join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari in reaffirming our commitments to the unity of Nigeria”.

Omo-Agege who represents Delta Central Senatorial District, expressed delight that the Urhobos have gained their rightful place at the federal level.

To the APC South-South Leader, rescuing his home state, Delta, from the stranglehold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will require synergy from all APC members in the state.

He also expressed support for the

Austin Izagbo-led reconciliation committee to reconcile aggrieved APC members in the state.

He said: “We must now embrace peace and unite as one people and family, working harder together with renewed courage, determination, vigour and common purpose to free our people and state from bondage.

“On my part, I will give maximum co-operation to the Austin Izagbo led reconciliation committee which was constituted by the Delta APC Caucus to reconcile all members. It is my hope that at the end of the committees work, we will all come together as one big family, ready to tackle the challenges ahead; make further progress in restoring Delta State and contributing our quota to the building of a more united and prosperous Nigeria”.