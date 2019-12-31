Year 2020 ‘ll be quite eventful for Niger state citizens, Gov Sani-Bello assures

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has assured that people will remain central and sole target of the policies and programmes of his administration as it stays focused and committed to service delivery to improve on their living standard.

In a New Year Message to the people, Governor Bello although observed that the outgoing year was a bit tough in terms of security and other challenges, says he is optimistic that these challenges are surmountable and would be overcomed.

The Governor, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, urged Nigerlites to be tolerant and committed to the collective ideals that will make the New Year a promising and fulfilled one.

“To claim that we reached our potential last year, will be an unfounded presumption. However, this year we are zeroing in on human capital development by constructively investing more in education”.

We started this in the previous years with the renovation of schools across various local governments in the state, we employed teachers and provided conducive learning environment and by God’s grace we intend to continue”.

Governor Sani Bello, while acknowledging the deplorable state of some roads in the State, expressed government’s readiness to scale up performance this year to complement works already carried out.

He added that the provision of basic critical infrastructure remains very paramount to his administration.

“As I wish Nigerlites a blissful New Year, I want to reiterate that my administration is going to work hard in the coming year to bring developmental projects towards the rapid socio-economic well-being of the people.”

He admonished the people to pray for the sustenance of peace and unity in the state and country at large, stressing that our collective prosperity is uncompromisingly dependent on the unity and peaceful co-existence of the people.

Governor Sani Bello however also called on all Nigerlites to shun indolence and unproductive activities that are capable of causing disaffection among the people and jeopardize the existing and relatively peaceful atmosphere enjoyed in the state.

“We are calling on Nigerlites to remain resolute and firm in their commitment to maintaining law and order, respect for the rule of law and acknowledge the fundamental human rights of every citizen.

We also implore you to support security agents with valuable information that can help them forestall insecurity”.

While assuring of synergy and harmonious working relationship among the three Arms of Government, Governor Sani Bello enlisted the support of traditional rulers and other relevant stakeholders in the collective desire to move the state forward.

Signed

Mary Noel-Berje

Chief Press Secretary.