Ngige Assures Commitment to Workers’ Welfare



The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige has commended Nigerians workers for their resilience and support for government’s effort at re-building the nation, assuring them of continued commitment to their welfare in the new year.





A statement by Special Adviser Media to labour minister, Nwachukwu Obidiwe says the understanding showed by workers over the challenges the Federal Government faced in repositioning the economy and sanitizing the polity since 2015 was commendable, adding that the Federal Government has in appreciation made enormous sacrifices to protect the workers and secure their future.



Ngige remembered that the workforce inherited in 2015 was one seriously demoralized by decade long unpaid salaries and allowances; a restive workforce with simmering agitations and perennial threats of strike. It was a workforce challenged down by private sector retrenchments and varying unfair labour practices.

But the Federal Government did not only clear these arrears of salaries and allowances in a record time, the President out of compassion , granted bailout fund to the States to enable them clear theirs.

New Minimum wage was initiated and all federal workers have been paid including the arrears of consequential adjustment.

