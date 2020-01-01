Senate President New Message

dR. aHMED lAWAL

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan has said the year 2020 will usher in robust peace and economic growth for the benefit of all Nigerians.

In a New Year message by his special adviser on media and publicity Ola Awoniyi, Senator Lawan congratulates Nigerians on witnessing the end of 2019 and the beginning of the year 2020.

He hailed the resilience of Nigerians in their commitment to the unity and prosperity of the country and support for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senator Lawan says he has no doubt that with the timely passage of the budget, restoration of the January to December financial year and other amendments recently made to our laws by the ninth National Assembly, the economy will enjoy significant growth in the new year.

The Senate President assured Nigerians that the National assembly will continue to do it’s best to make things better for the people through enactment of people oriented legislation

Lawan said the National Assembly will endeavour to sustain the harmonious working relationship with other arms of government for the smooth administration of the country and benefit of the people.

He wishes every Nigerian at home or abroad a happy and prosperous 2020.