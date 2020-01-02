Aregebsola Seeks Concerted Effort on Girl Child Education

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has called for concerted efforts by government, corporate organizations and relevant stakeholders towards the education of the girl-child with a view to empowering her for meaningful contribution to the socio-economic development of the nation

Ogbeni Aregbesola made the call today at the Ozu Day Celebration 2019 and Civic Reception in honour of deserving daughters and sons organized by the Uzuakoli Development Association (UDA), in Bende local government area of Abia State.

According to him, girl-child education would not only ensure quickening of her inert abilities, but will also help in developing the family and the society at large thereby promoting internal security and socio-economic development in the country.

“Absolute commitment to the education of the girl-child would ensure the quickening of her inert abilities, thus developing the family and society on the one hand and ensuring internal security on the other hand” the minister said.

He commended the people of Uzuakoli for recognizing the potentials in the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Barr. Georgina Ehuriah, for her tireless contribution to the nation especially in the area of promoting internal security and community development.

“Barr. Georgina is an efficient and reliable personality with an unquestionable tenacity and commitment to service”, Aregbesola emphasized.

He said that the recognition could not have been possible if a sound educational base had not been provided for her. He therefore urged parents and guardians on the need to give more attention to the girl-child education

Earlier in her remarks, the Permanent Secretary Barr. Georgina Ehuriah, MON, thanked President Muhammadu for enabling the completion and commissioning of the Gully Erosion Control and Road Improvement works at Agbozu, Umueze, Amaba and Methodist Church Compound, Obioha – Uzuakoli in Abia State and appealed for more federal presence in the community

Highlights of the occasion include the commissioning of the Gully Erosion Control and Road Improvement works by the Minister of State, Mines and Steel, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah as well as the Conferment of the title of Enyioha 1 of Uzuakoli (friend of Uzuakoli people) on the Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

Signed

Mohammed Manga

Director (Press & Public Relations)

For: Honourable Minister