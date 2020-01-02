JUST IN: Plane crash kills all on board

0
News
January 2, 2020
A+ A-
Email Print

A plane carrying Sudanese judges and injured people crashed on Thursday in the Darfur region of Sudan, with all those on board killed, according to the Sudanese Red Crescent.

The Antonov plane was travelling from the city of El Geneina – located in the west of Sudan, near the border with Chad – to the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

The aircraft was transporting people injured in a tribal conflict in Darfur to Khartoum for treatment.

The plane’s crew comprised three Sudanese army officers.

It was not immediately clear how many people the plane had been transporting.

NAN

Posted by

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.