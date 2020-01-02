NCSU decorates Acting SGOF, Directors as Patrons

The Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU) has decorated the Acting Surveyor-General of the Federation, Surv S. Adeniran Taiwo as its Grand Patron during the End of the Year Party organized by the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation (OSGOF)’s Chapter of NCSU in Abuja recently.

The National Vice Chairman of the Union, Comrade Isa Degri, who decorated the Acting SGOF expressed the desire of the Union to collaborate with OSGOF in promoting the welfare of all staff as well as ensuring conducive environment to keep the staff motivated and to enable them render the best of their services to the government.

Comrade Degri noted that the purpose of having a union was not to witch hunt or antagonize the management but to protect the interest of all workers and to work in good partnership with management in order to achieve the objectives and goals for the establishment of the organization. He urged the Acting SGOF to be wary of naysayers and rumour mongers that could incite conflicts.

The acting SGOF, who could not contained his joy at been present at the ceremony, in spite of his busy schedule, expressed delight with the union’s high sense of responsibility in its interaction with management. He said that the welfare and general well-being of his staff were paramount and most important to get the best out of them, hence, he had to put everything aside to be in their midst.

He reiterated the need for synergy between management and other staff of OSGOF in the running of the affairs of government to attain success. He cautioned officials of carrying out government business like a private entity. He expressed his desire to carry everyone along in other to achieve the vision and mission of the office of being the foremost provider of all Geo-spatial Information and survey services for the country .

The OSGOF NCSU Chapter President, Comrade Morenike Atanda in her welcome address expressed her joy at the achievement of the union during the passing year. She thanked the national body of NCSU for its support and the executives of the OSGOF’s Chapter without whom she would not have been able to attained the level of achievements recorded so far.

Highlights of the event include the cutting of the end of the year party cake and decoration of the acting SGOF as Grand Patron along with some Directors of the Office as Patrons of the Union. They include: Director General Services, Mr Muhammed Surajo; Director International Boundary, Surv. Adeleke Taofik; Director Geodesy, Surv. Omosowon Pius; Director Special Duties Surveys, Surv. Ajingi Ahmad; and the Director Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing, Surv. Mrs Ann Akpyoware as Patroness.

By Morenike V. Fajoye