NRC Debunks Report on Gunmen Attack on Abuja-Kaduna Train





Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), on Thursday has debunked the report by some national dailies that Abuja-Kaduna train conveying passengers to Abuja was attacked by suspected gunmen.

The Managing Director, Mr. Fidet Okhiria said that the news was false adding that the policemen on the train reported that only stones were thrown on the coach which broke the window glass.

“This news is not correct. What happened according to the Police escorts on the train is that a stone was thrown at the train by some boys, which affected only the window glass of coach SP4.

“Nigerians should not panic as the news of the suspected attack is false and NRC is doing everything possible to ensure safety of passengers,” Okhiria said.

Earlier, some national dailies had reported that armed men suspected to be kidnappers on Thursday morning attacked an Abuja-bound train with guns and other weapons.

The report alleged that the train, which left the Rigasa train station in Kaduna, at around 10 a.m. was attacked a few kilometres to Katari, about 70 kilometres to Abuja.