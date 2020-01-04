Gov. Buni Hosts Sheikhs Daurawa, Mangu …as Clerics Thank Gov for Support on Hate Speech Symposium .

The prominent Kano-based Islamic Cleric Sheikh Aminu Daurawa and his counterpart and Friday Prayer Leader, Sheikh Mallam Ismail Mangu visited H.E Governor Mai Mala Buni in Abuja today to express appreciation and gratitude to the governor for the support he rendered in organizing and hosting the recent Symposium on Hate Speech and Fake News which took place at Bayero University (BUK) Kano.

The event took place on December 18th 2019 at the old campus of the University.

The symposium was organised at the behest of Sheikh Daurawa and other Islamic scholars in Kano who were worried about the rise of fake news and its harmful effects on the society, and was hosted with the support of the BUK management.

H.E Governor Buni was represented by his deputy Hon. Idi Barde Gubana, who spoke on the phenomenon of fake news and hate speech on social media and how to address them on behalf of the governor.

His Highness Sarkin Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II also spoke at the symposium as were Professors Umaru Pate and Abdallah Uba Adamu, amongst others.

Sheikh Daurawa thanked Governor Buni for the moral and material support he provided in hosting the conference, and expressed confidence that holding symposia, conferences and such similar effort would help to illuminate the ecology of discourse on the issue and overtime address the menace of fake news and hate speech on social media.

