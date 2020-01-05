FAAN Re-Opens Port Harcourt Airport After Fire Outbreak

News
January 5, 2020
Following a careful evaluation and mitigation of the impact of the bush fire earlier reported around the Port Harcourt International Airport and the dissipation of smokes around the airside, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria wishes to inform the general public that the airport has now been re-opened to operations.

Normal flight activities has therefore re-commenced at the airport.

FAAN….. Committed to her core values of Safety, Security and Comfort.

Henrietta Yakubu (Mrs.)
General Manager, Corporate Affairs

