Gas Explosion: Kaduna Govt. condoles families of victims

0
News
January 5, 2020
A+ A-
Email Print

The Kaduna State Government has condoled the families of those who lost their lives following a gas explosion that occurred at about 2pm on Saturday in Kaduna.

Gas Explosion: Kaduna Govt. condoles families of victims

This was contained in a statement issued  by Samuel Aruwan, the  state Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

“Our thoughts are with them in this sad moment,” the statement said.

The incident occurred in a business premises located along Kachia Road, Sabon Tasha, in Chikun local government area.

“The State Government also sympathized with the citizens that sustained injuries in the explosion,” it added.

It commended the emergency services, including fire fighters of both Kaduna State and the Federal Fire Service and the Red Cross for their prompt response.

The government also expressed gratitude to all security agencies that participated in the search and rescue exercise during the incident.(NAN)

Posted by

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.