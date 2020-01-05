IGP orders arrest of three policemen for assaulting citizen

News
January 5, 2020
 Following the directives of the IGP, the Enugu State Police Command has since identified, traced and arrested the three policemen involved in the assault of citizen – Justice Obasi.

The policemen are currently in custody pending the commencement of their Orderly Room Trial – an internal disciplinary procedure of the Force.

As we begin the new year, IGP M.A Adamu wishes to restate his zero tolerance for the abuse of the rights of Nigerians and his commitment to running a Citizens’ Friendly and Rule of Law compliant Police Force.

He further assures that citizen Justice Obasi will certainly get justice in this case.

DCP FRANK MBA
Force Public Relations Officer
Force Headquarters

