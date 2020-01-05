LASG Welcomes Students back to School for 2nd Term, 2019/2020 Academic Session

0
News
January 5, 2020
A+ A-
Email Print

Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo has welcomed students of both Public and Private Schools as they return to school for the 2nd Term 2019/2020 Academic Session on Monday, January 6.

A statement issued on behalf of the Commissioner by the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni clarified that students of Private Schools and Public Senior Secondary Schools will resume on Monday 6th January, 2020 while all Public Primary School students are expected to return for classes on Monday 20th January, 2020.

No photo description available.

The release urged all students in boarding school to return to their hostels by Saturday 4th January, 2020.

The Commissioner advised Proprietors and School Administrators to ensure strict compliance with the Lagos State Government academic calendar/resumption dates, wished them a successful academic session and solicited their support in maintaining the high educational standards in Lagos State.

Posted by

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.