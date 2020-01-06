Aisha Buhari Distributes Food Items To Vulnerable Groups In Gombe State

First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Buhari has distributed food items to vulnerable groups in Gombe State through her pet-project Future Assured as part of a series of humanitarian activities that the First Lady embarked upon since November 2019, focusing on hospitals, charity organisations and the poor . The first lady’s delegation was on a mercy mission to Gombe state from 3rd to 4th January, 2020.



Mrs. Buhari, in her goodwill message delivered by Aliyu Abdullahi, Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, (Office of the First Lady) said the visit was to show love to the most vulnerable in our communities and to remind the people of Gombe State that the mother of the nation has not forgotten them and infact identifies with them in their time of need.



Mr. Abdullahi also informed the beneficiaries that the First Lady remembers their demonstration of love, support and solidarity to her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari by the people of Gombe State.



First Lady of Gombe state, Her Excellency, Hajiya Asmau Muhammadu Inuwa Yahya, who received the team and flagged off the ceremony was overwhelmed with the kind gesture of the Nigerian First Lady and for choosing Gombe State as one of the beneficiary states for this mercy outreach mission. She was accompanied by Wife of the Deputy Governor, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Naomi Joel Awak, and other Gombe State officials.



Hajiya Asmau Muhammadu Inuwa Yahya in her remarks stated that the human spirited initiatives being pursued by Mrs. Buhari through her pet project, Future Assured are in tune with Gombe State Administration’s programmes targeting the empowerment of women, youth, and other vulnerable groups. She also pleaded with the leadership and representatives of all beneficiary groups to ensure fair distribution process with a view to reaching out to the targeted beneficiaries.



The Flagging off the distribution of bags of 50kg rice, Cartons of Spaghetti, and Gallons of Vegetable Oil was held at the Pantami Stadium in the city of Gombe before the First Lady’s delegaton extended its visit to the Gombe Orphanage and subsequently to ancient town of Tula where one of the oldest Nigerian Correctional Facility is located, all benefitted from the food items.



The delegation of the First Lady was taken round these locations by the wife of the Governor, Hajia Asmau Muhammadu Inuwa Yahya and her team.



At the Gombe Orphanage, the delegation was received by the Head of the Orphanage, Mallam Mohammed Adamu who conducted the team round the orphanage for the distribution. Mallam Adamu and the orphans expressed their gratitude to the Mrs. Buhari for remembering them.



At the ancient Tula Correctional facility in Kaltungo Local Government Area, the Tula Women Association and the Chief Warden received the delegation and also conducted the delegation round the facility where another goodwill message from First Lady was delivered for the inmates, Mrs. Buhari admonished them to use the experience of rehabilitation and become good citizens in order for them to be reintergrated into the society and contribute their quota to the development of the nation. The Chief Warden of the Tula Correctional Facility thanked the Nigerian First Lady for coming to their rescue, while the Tula Women Association were also full of appreciation to the First Lady, the Tula Women Leader recalled that this is the first time in history that they received any delegation of Nigerian First Lady in their community and remarked that they will remember the visit as historic moment in their community.



Among the groups that benefitted from the First Lady’s generosity included FOMWAN, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) women, Widows Group, Zaurawa Group, various youth groups, three Orphanage Homes, four Correctional Facilities, People living with disabilities, various Women groups in all wards of the 11 Local Governments of the State.





The First Lady’s delegation was led by Mr. Aliyu Abdullahi the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity (Office of the First Lady), and Mrs. Rose Audu of the Future Assured Program.





Aliyu Abdullahi

Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity

(Office of the First Lady)