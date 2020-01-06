Ita Enang Commends PMB measures on Food Security and peace restoration in the Country

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang has described as commendable the measure introduced by the President Muhammed Buhari aimed at creating food security and restoring peace, especially in the volatile areas.

Senator Enang made the commendation while fielding questions from Journalists after important strategic meeting in his office in Abuja.

On Agriculture and economy of the Nation, Ita Enang said the temporary closure of our borders by the Federal Government has added value to the agricultural production growth adding that this has positively impacted on the economy.

In his words ” many people who have been out of jobs are now taking to rice, cassava, millet farming etc. so the closure has positively increase the revenue generation of the country “.

While saying that the boarders should not be opened for now, he urged state Governors, particularly those in the South-South to support the measure and take advantage of the closure of border by investing massively in agricultural development.

Meanwhile, Senator Ita Enang has joined other Nigerians in Congratulating the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Mrs. Amina Mohammed on the World Leader Prize at the inaugural Global Citizen award ceremony held in London.

Senator Enang said the successes recorded by Dr. Amina is a testimony to the caliber and the quality of persons the President appointed in his administration to work for Nigeria.

Dr. Muhammed was once a Minister of Environment at the first tenure of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari before she was later found worthy and appointed Deputy Secretary of United Nations.

Edet Ekpenyong Etuk

Chief Press Secretary to the –

Senior Special Assistant to the President On Niger Delta Affairs