Malami Says Justice Sector Impacted Positively on Nigerians in 2019

ABUJA – (Federal Ministry of Justice Report) – The Attorney – General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has revealed that the country’s justice sector has recorded tremendous success in the speedy implementation of justice in 2019. He stated this on Thursday January 2, 2020 in the NTA news magazine – “Good Morning Nigeria” program.

Malami, who was the first Minister to have participated in this year’s Good Morning Nigeria NTA program explained that his Ministry’s policies in 2019 succeeded in deepening the country’s democratic process by pushing for legislations and constitutional amendments.

“In the area of institutional support, the judicial autonomy at States’ level has succeeded in ensuring efficient and speedy determination of election petitions. The Judicial amendment which reviewed the nature of cases that could go to the Supreme Court has reduced the number of outstanding cases pending adjudication at the apex court. The Justice Ministry has been able to fully support the present administration’s anti-corruption crusade by ensuring the recovery of billions of stolen funds to the country,” the Attorney – General said.

“The Federal Ministry of Justice has supported the legislation that boosted the country’s revenue generation to a substantial level, thereby increasing its Internally Generated Revenue more than ever before. This has played a vital role in Nigeria’s economic advancement and prosperity.”

The Justice Ministry according to Malami has provided the desired support to security. He said with his Ministry’s support, Nigeria has saved enough money that ordinarily would have been spent on security. He observed that with the proscription of some organisations presumed to be threatening national security, the Ministry has made Nigeria to avoid spendings on avoidable security challenges.

The Attorney General of the Federation assured Nigerians his Ministry’s commitment to pushing for legislations that will better their lives, particularly in the area of safeguarding their rights, Justice Sector Reforms and enhancement of the rule of law, among others.

In reference to the recent Federal Government’s decision to release the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki and the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, Malami informed Nigerians that the Government will continue to ensure compliance with court orders and upholding the rule of law in 2020 and beyond.