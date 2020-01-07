Federal Government Begins Demolition of Illegal Fences Under Lagos Bridges.

0
News
January 7, 2020
A+ A-
Email Print

The Federal Government recently began demolition of illegal fences under some bridges in Lagos State.

The demolition exercise began with a fence of about 250 meters built under the descent of the Apongbon Bridge on the CMS-bound carriageway on Lagos Island.

The fence which was still under construction had been raised by seven to eight coaches on various sections.

Some officials wearing the tags of “Toll Royalty Car Park Technologies’’ came out to challenge the process but were told by the engineer supervising the team to visit the Federal Ministry of Works.

Musiliat Aloba, a Senior Engineer in the ministry who led a team of engineers and security operatives on the exercise, said that she was acting on instruction to ensure that under the bridges were visible.

“I am not directed to speak to anyone. Please come to the Federal Ministry of Works’’, she said.

The Team went further to demolish fences concealing about 300 meters under the Obalende/Apongbon Flyover Bridge on the CMS-bound carriageway.

The Team also demolished another set of fences meters away under the same Obalende/Apongbon Flyover Bridge.

However, there was a misunderstanding with the commencement of the demolition of fences under the Ramp of the CMS Bridge which was close to completion on some sections.

Some workmen on-site who tried to resist the demolition argued that it was a legal project which had approval.

Aloba explained her assignment insisting that “nothing must block under the bridges’’.

“When you conceal the bridge, nobody can see what happens under. The Federal Government has lost so much money due to burnt bridges’’, she explained.

NAOMY ORANEZU,

INFORMATION OFFICER,

FIC, LAGOS.

Posted by

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.