Gov Sani Bello Distributes 47 Vehicles To LG Chairmen

Niger State government in its bid to promote good governance and ensure adequate monitoring of the activities at the local government areas of the state has distributed 25 Hilux vans to the local government council chairmen in the state.

Handing over the vehicles to the chairmen at the Government House, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello enjoined them to make judicious use of the logistics provided at ensuring that they get in touch more with the people at the grassroots level.

While emphasising his administration’s interest in seeing results at the local government areas, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello said government would continue to provide more of such to them while tasking them to maintain a close-knitted relationship with their electorate.

He further urged them to make responsible use of their finances, explaining that with the autonomy of the local government, the Council Chairmen are bound to be held solely accountable for the finances allocated to them and as the first line of contact between the people and the government, adding that it is expected that they make judicious use of such proximity to make sustainable impact on the lives of their people.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mohamed Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji, said the vehicles would add more value to the Council Chairmen as it would aid their mobility and enable them to have access to people especially those in the hard to reach places in the local government areas.

The Commissioner then advised the Council Chairmen to ensure they utilize the vehicles strictly for official purposes .

Also speaking, the ALGON Chairman and Chairman, Chanchaga Local Government council, Alh. Ibrahim Abubakar expressed gratitude to Governor Sani Bello for ensuring prompt distribution of the Hilux vans to the Council Chairmen, to ease their movement and to enable them discharge their responsibilities.

The ALGON Chairman promised that they would see the vehicles as their personal property so as to ensure proper maintenance, assuring that the local government council chairmen would also ensure they provide logistical support to local government executives cross the 25 Local Government Areas of the state.

