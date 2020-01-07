HARMATTAN: Lagos Cautions Residents on Fire Outbreak

The Lagos State Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Dr. Adewale Ahmed has called on Lagosians to be more proactive and safety conscious, especially during the present harmattan period in the State.

Ahmed, who made the call during a media briefing at Ikeja, revealed that Lagos has recorded about 39 fire incidents in the first week of 2020, stressing that there is a need for all residents to be more careful as the dry harmattan period enhances the spread of fire easily.

While reiterating government’s determination to secure the lives and property of Lagosians, the Commissioner enjoined residents to place gas cylinders outside the kitchen, stressing that cylinders should not be overloaded or expired in order to avoid explosion or fire incidents.

He also implored residents neither to store fuel or diesel nor use candles except when necessary during a power cut, adding that it is essential for people to put off candles before going to sleep to prevent fire accidents.

On the recent fire outbreaks experienced in some market places across the country, he called for caution among the market men and women, advising that all electrical appliances should be put off at the end of business hours every day.

The Commissioner enjoined parents to educate their children and wards about basic things in regards fire outbreaks and the need to be safety conscious always, maintaining that every building, private, businesses or public, should have an emergency exit door.

Heads of Emergency First Responders present at the press briefing were Dr. Femi Oke-Osayintolu, Director-General, Lagos State Emergency and Management Agency; Mr. Lanre Mojola, Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission and Mrs. Magaret Adeleye, Acting Director, Lagos State Fire Service among others.

