Kebbi State Government says Road Construction is part of Top Priority of its Policy Trust in 2020.

January 7, 2020
This is aimed at urban and rural transformation as well as raise the economic wellbeing of the populace.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu announced this while inspecting township road project in Kimba, Jandutsi and Alelu in Jega Local Government to assessing the level of progress.

The Governor drove along the road and in some instance trekked, expressed satisfaction about the progress of work and urged the contractors not compromise quality but adhere to specifications.

He told farmers that, the State Government would do everything possible to open more rural and access roads to facilitate movement of agricultural produce to desired destinations.

In the course of the visit Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu made a stop-over at vegetables farms where he interact with a farmer Alhaji Ibrahim Mai-Ata who recorded bumper harvest of Chilli Pepper, garden egg, spinage, hot pepper and sweet potatoes.

He equally interacted along with millers of groundnut along Jandutsi road, Fulani women hawking cow milk and the rice processors during which he pledged to intensify effort o modern techniques of crops processing throughout the state.

The governor directed the provision of water to a Fulani settlement Ruggar Jandutsi in response to request by the inhabitants.

Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari

Chief Press Secretary

