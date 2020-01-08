Empowerment programme: Tambuwal warns officials against shortchanging beneficiaries’

0
News
January 8, 2020
A+ A-
Email Print

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state has warned officials handling the disbursements under state government’s Youths and Women Empowerment programme against shortchanging the beneficiaries.

Image result for TAMBUWAL

A statement signed by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Muhammad Bello, issued to newsmen in Sokoto on Wednesday, said Tambuwal gave the warning while flagging off the disbursement of N20,000 to each of the 1,000 beneficiaries in Isa Local Government.

Bello said Tambuwal explained to the beneficiaries that the money being disbursed is not a loan but a grant to assist them to start small businesses.

“The governor emphasized that no beneficiary of the empowerment programme should be given less than N20, 000 or asked for a kick-back.

“The governor urged the beneficiaries of the scheme to utilize the monies provided to them judiciously as a start up for their small scale businesses,’’ the statement said.

Tambuwal thanked people of Isa Local Government for their support to his administration and urged them to sustain it, as viable programmes were being designed to uplift the lives of people across the state.He implored people of the area to always ensure that their children are immunised against diseases, in addition to ensuring their enrollment into both Islamic and Western schools. NAN

Posted by

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.