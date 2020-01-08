Fashola is One of the Most Celebrated Public Servant’s in Nigeria – Engr. Sale

January 8, 2020
Our attention has been drawn to a news report alleging that the Hon Minister of Power Engr. Sale Mamman had condemned His Excellency, Babatunde Raji Fashola’s previous tenure as Minister of Power.

Nothing could be farther from the truth.

On the contrary the Minister of Power holds His Excellency Babatunde Raji Fashola in high esteem as one of the most celebrated public servant’s in the country.

We hereby appeal to Nigerians to discountenance such mischievous insinuations, clearly meant to create unnecessary friction between two serving Ministers of the government.

