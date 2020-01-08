Gov. Buni Expresses Condolences, Sympathies for Damaturu Fire Victims .

Governor Mai Mala Buni has expressed his condolences and sympathies to the family of Arc. Adamu Ali over the late night fire incident in their Red Bricks Estate Damaturu home which led to the death of his pregnant wife, Halima Umar and three of their children.

The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government Alhaji Baba Mallam Wali and other senior government officials at the funeral prayers for the fire victims which took place at the Jumuat Mosque of the Three-Bedroom Estate Gujba Road Damaturu, prayed Almighty Allah (SWT) to admit the deceased to al-Jannatul Firdausi and give their entire family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The governor also prayed for speedy recovery for Arc. Adamu Ali and his son from the injuries they sustained from the fire outbreak in their home.

Bego