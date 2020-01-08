UNIBEN VC Seeks EFCC Collaboration

The newly appointed Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Professor Lilian Salami

on Monday 6, 2020 paid a courtesy visit to the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The Vice Chancellor said the purpose of the visit was to seek EFCC collaboration in terms of knowledge sharing. “We are here to seek for collaboration in terms of knowledge sharing, to partner with the EFCC in sharpening our tools as nobody knows it all.”

Responding, Muhtar Bello, the Zonal Head, who received the Vice Chancellor and her team which included the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Professor Joel Agolagba and the University Registrar, Mrs O. A. Oshodin, said the EFCC was established to curb economic and financial crimes in Nigeria.

He thanked the Vice Chancellor for seeking to collaborate with the EFCC. “One of the mandate of the Commission is to sensitized the public on the ills of corruption in Nigeria. We have put in place various programme for students from primary to tertiary institutions. The Commission is always willing to partner with individuals or institutions in the fight against corruption. It is our hope that this collaboration will go a long way in strengthening the fight against corruption in Nigeria,”he said.

EFCC