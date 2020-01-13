Don’t be deterred by what you heard in the news or on social media ~ GOC 7 Div to recuperating soldiers

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Nigeria Army, Maiduguri, Brig.-Gen. Abdul Khalifa, on Sunday, rocked the dance floor with wounded troops in the hospital in order to encourage them to recuperate fast.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital, held a “New year Party” for its sick and wounded officers and soldiers.

Khalifa, who took to the dance floor with other senior officers, also served meals to the troops.

He said that the new year party was an incentive toward facilitating the recuperation of the affected personnel in line with the Nigerian army’s best practice.

He noted that the gesture was with the ultimate objective of achieving better health, raising troops’ morale and strengthening efficiency.

“We want to appreciate our gallant soldiers who are guests in the 7 Div. Medical Centre. I say good afternoon to you all.

“I commend the representative of Theatre commander for all their assistance to my men.

“Firstly, we thank God for bringing all of us together so that we can appreciate Him and at the same time appreciate the very big sacrifice you are making.

“Because I know it is in the course of Operation Lafiya Dole that you were injured and you had to be brought to this medical facility.

“We appreciate that sacrifice and as General Eze said, we are soldiers and it is our job to take care of the problem we have in this part of Nigeria,” he said.

He further urged them not to be deterred by what they heard in the news or on social media, saying most of them were not true.

“I and my Commanders are in the front lines and we know what is happening. In 2019, it was a different ball game, but in 2020, things will improve.

“Leadership of Operation Lafiya Dole, more than ever before, we shall continue to be more professional in our Operations, take better care of you so that we can have total peace.

“Once again, I thank you for your sacrifice and urge you to be disciplined, remain hopeful, encourage those in the front line on good leadership so that we can end the war,” he said.

Maj. MO Balogun, the Commanding Officer 123 Special Force Battalion, Cross Kauwa, spoke on behalf of his colleagues at arms who had fallen into the theatre’s reserve by sustaining various degrees of injuries.

He said: “I will like to, on behalf of myself and my colleagues, thank the GOC that we are alive today to come together to give God the glory.

“I will like to also thank him for taking out time for our welfare and happiness of having a nice time together, bringing joy and raising our morale by dancing with us.

“Counselling is one of the things that are not to be conducted in a hurry. That means he is not in a hurry, he has been here with us and he danced for the second time. We are grateful, Sir.

“For my colleagues that are coming here for the first time, I want to encourage you. This is my fourth time in this hospital in five years.

“We will continue fighting and that is the message we want to give to you sir, we will not relent,” he said. (NAN)