President Buhari Approves Inter-Ministerial Steering and Project Delivery Committee for Mambilla Hydro Power Project

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of two committees for the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Project in Taraba State.

They are the Inter-ministerial Steering Committee and Project Delivery Committee.

Minister of Power, Sale Mamman will chair the Inter-ministerial Steering Committee, while the Director in-charge of Renewable Energy in the Federal Ministry of Power will head the Project Delivery Committee and to report to the Minister of Power through the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry.

Members of the Inter-ministerial Steering committee include; Ministries of Water Resources, Environment, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Works and Housing, Justice, Information and Culture, Mines and Steel Development as well as Taraba State Government.

Others are representatives of the Secretary to the Governent of the Federation, National Security Adviser, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority and the Nigeria Customs Service.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Minister of Power on Media and Communications, Aaron Artimas states that the Inter-ministerial Steering Committee will be supported by Project Delivery Committee.