Update on Nigeria Customs Recruitment

Following vacancies advertisement by the Nigeria Customs Service last year and the disturbing attempts by internet fraudsters to hack and discredit the recruitment process.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) has expressed dismay over the criminal activities of these elements and gave assurances of his determination to preside over a recruitment process that will be credible, transparent and smooth from the beginning to the end.

Accordingly, after a painstaking short-listing process, a total of 162,399 have been short-listed out of 828,333 candidates that applied.

In-line with our earlier stated guideline, those shortlisted are being notified via their e-mail addresses and telephone numbers.

Consequently, all those notified will do their aptitude tests at a date and centre indicated in their respective notification slips, they are expected to print from their e-mail account.

For the avoidance of doubt, NCS recruitment process requires NO monetary payment, hence any such request from any quarter should be regarded as fraudulent and ignored.

All short-listed candidates coming to the centres are to come along with the notification slips and identity card. They are to be in their best behaviors and comply with all instructions during the aptitude tests as doing the contrary could lead to instant disqualification.

Joseph Attah

