Supreme Court ruling: Okorocha congratulates Uzodinma

Former governor of the State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has congratulated Sen. Hope Uzodinma over his Victory at the Supreme Court which declared him the new governor of the State.



Okorocha, according to a statement by his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, also Congratulated the APC members in Imo for the Victory.

He called on all hands to be on deck for the support of the new governor. Owelle Okorocha assured Senator Uzodinma of his unflinching Support.