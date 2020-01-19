Gov Bagudu swears in Ambursa as acting CJ

It was administered by the just sworn-in substantive Chief Judge of the State, Justice Suleiman Muhammad Ambursa at a ceremony held at Banquet Hall, Presidential Lodge, Birnin Kebbi, presided by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu congratulated them on the meritous appointment, tasking them to work collectively in consonance with the target objective of incumbent administration to serve the people.

In his remark, the Emir of Gwandu Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar commended the Governor for giving the commissioners an opportunity to contribute to the development of the state, urging them to be trustworthy.

The new commissioners are Ramatu A. Gulma, Ibrahim Mohammad Augie, Nuruddeen Usman Kangiwa, Kalliel Aliyu Gidado, Rakiya Tanko Ayuba and Hon. Mamuda Mohammed Warah.

The rest are Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, Aminu Garba Karaye, Muhammadu Magawata Aliero, Hon. Hassan Muhammad Shallah and Dr. Umar Abba Kalgo.

Also on the list are Professor Mukhtar Umar Bunza, Abubakar Chika Ladan, Attahiru Maccido, Hon. Jafar Muhammad and Abdullahi Mohammed Magoro.

The Secretary to the State Government Babale Umar Yauri presented the commissioners to the Governor for the oath taking, for allegiance to the nation and oath of office.

Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari