Nanono Seeks Stronger Partnership With The US Government to Achieve Food Sufficiency and Job Creation.

The Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono has solicited for a stronger partnership and collaboration between the Ministry and the United States of America (USA), through the United States Agency and International Development (USAID), towards achieving food sufficiency and job creation.

The Minister, disclosed this when the USAID Delegation led by the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Mary Beth Leonard, paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja, recently.

Alhaji Sabo Nanono emphasised the need for stronger partnership between the US and Nigeria in the Agricultural sector for food sufficiency and food security.

According to him , ‘’ the first priority is to feed ourselves ,produce more and create jobs which will in turn reduce the huge burden of unemployment’’.

The Minister informed that there is an on-going 4- year strategic Programme in the Agricultural sector, like the introduction of mechanized farming, to align the country with international best practices which are expected to enhance self-reliance and boost food production in the country.

Nanono stressed that the mechanization of the Agricultural sector would encourage the use of technology for the benefit of the people, promote global best packaging of Agricultural Products and branding of the products towards ensuring global market penetration.

In her remarks, the US Ambassador to Nigeria,Amb. Mary Beth Leonard said, ’’ West Africa is home to many of the World’s fastest growing economies and a rapidly expanding middle–class consumer base‘’

She added that Co – investment in Nigeria will focus primarily on key value chains in the agricultural sector including maize, rice, cow pea, soybean and aquaculture.

Also in attendance during the visit was the Hon. Minister of State in the Ministry, Hon. Mustapha Baba Shehuri and Director, Project Coordinating Unit (PCU), Dr. Maimuna Habib.



Ezeaja Ikemefuna

For: Director, Information (FMARD)