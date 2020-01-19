NGSG To Strengthen Partnership With NIMASA On Youth Empowerment, Capacity Building

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has commended the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for creating the enabling environment conducive for business operations to thrive in the industry and the economy.

The Governor, who spoke at the 2019 NIMASA Corporate Dinner and Awards ceremony held in Lagos, acknowledged the existing partnership between the State Government and NIMASA, especially in the area of training and empowerment of youths from the State.

He disclosed tha the Maritime Agency, in collaboration with the IBBU Lapai, is also running various programmes at the National Maritime Institute domiciled in the state university assuring that the state government will continue to sustain the mutually beneficial partnership for the overall benefit, growth and development of the state.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, in an address, said government will remain steadfast in evolving strategies that will facilitate the rapid growth and development of the nation’s economy.

Mr Boss Mustapha, who chaired the event, said the target of the present administration is to ensure that Nigeria becomes among the top seventy economies in the world by 2023 .

He said the country has already moved up from 170 to 131 following Landmark initiatives being implemented by the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.

The NIMASA dinner and awards ceremony brought together renowned intellectual and financial experts from across the globe to proffer solutions to the various challenges facing the country.

The 2019 award is the latest recognition of the efforts by NIMASA to positively contribute to the socio-economic development of Nigeria in particular and the African continent, in general.

MARY NOEL BERJE



