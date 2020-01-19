Nigeria-Turkey To Strengthen Bilateral Trade Relations – Adebayo

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo CON, has disclosed that the Nigeria- Turkey Business Forum which took place in Abuja, Nigeria, would strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two Countries most especially in the area of Industry, Trade and Investment and other strategic areas beneficial to the economic growth and development of the country. Adebayo stated this while delivering his remarks at the event in Abuja.

He said the event has underscored the close political and economic co-operation between the two countries, which dated back to 1957 and has witnessed significant improvement in recent times.

The Minister recalled that the visits of the Presidents of the two countries had further deepened the co-operation of both countries as through this, we expect to create more jobs, diversify the economy and alleviate poverty.

Adebayo further re-echoed that the forum is a future full of possibilities especially in the areas of agriculture, mining, oil and gas, textile industries, manufacturing, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Development and Special Economic Zones (SEZs) among others.

Minister stressed that in areas of economic growth and diversifying the sources of revenue for government, the Next Level Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari signed an Executive Order 001 on the Ease of Doing Business aimed at promoting transparent accountability and friendly business environment, stressing that the implementation has earned Nigeria place as one of the most reformed economies on the ease of doing business ranking.

“The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment formulated the Nigerian Industrial Revolution Plan [NIRP], which is the Ministry’s strategic roadmap to industrialization.” he added.

Earlier, the Minister of Trade, Turkey, Ruhsar Pekcan, who led the Turkish Business delegation to Nigeria, stated that the two countries had bilateral relations for decades, maintained trade and business ties and close co-operation in international organization.

Pekcan further disclosed that there are several Turkish companies doing business in Nigeria and more Turkish investors are willing to invest in different sectors of the economy, as Nigeria is doing very well in the area of economic growth and diversification.

She stressed that Turkish Government is looking forward to improving bilateral trade relations between the two countries and deepening economic tie as she commended the Nigerian Government for giving her citizens the opportunities to invest in a friendly atmosphere in the country.

Ibrahim Haruna

DD Press