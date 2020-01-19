YBSG Delegation Condoles, Commiserates with Emir of Pataskum Over Bandit Attack

A delegation representing H.E Governor Mai Mala Buni and the Yobe State Government led by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Baba Mallam Wali has condoled and commiserated with His Highness the Emir of Pataskum Alhaji Mai Umaru Bubaram ibn Wuriwa Bauya over the attack on his motorcade by bandits along the Kaduna-Zaria Expressway in which four of his personal aides were killed while one is still missing.

The attack happened last Tuesday in the night and caught with several other motorists who were also plying the road at the time.

Led in prayer by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education Dr Muhammad Sani Idris, the Secretary to the State Government conveyed His Excellency Governor Mai Mala Buni’s sympathies and condolences to the Emir and prayed for Almighty Allah to forgive those who lost their lives in the attack and grant fast recovery to those who were injured.

The government delegation included the APC State Chairman Adamu Chilariye, the Commissioners of Lands Muhammad Lamin, Higher Education Prof Munkaila, Justice Barrister Saleh Samanja and Information Abdullahi Bego and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Baba Ali Mohammed, amongst others.

Bego