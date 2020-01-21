Amaechi Bags THISDAY Editor’s Choice Minister Of The Decade Award.

The Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chubuike Rotimi Amaechi on Monday in Lagos has bagged

THISDAY Editor’s Choice, Minister of the Decade award amongst 43 Ministers serving under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration alongside Former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who was the People’s Choice as the Minister of the decade.

It would be recalled that the THISDAY award was to commemorate with its 25th anniversary with various nominations which are Company of The Decade, Brand of The Decade, Bank of The Decade, Banker of The Decade, Person of The Decade, CEO of The Decade, Entrepreneur of The Decade, Woman of the Decade, Philanthropist of The Decade, Institution of The Decade, Governor of The Decade and Minister of The Decade.

The award was given based on the Editors’ Choice and the People’s Choice, the Editors Choice were based on the strength of industry knowledge and professional advice while the people’s choices were based on readers’ votes and perception.

According to the awardee, Amaechi deserve the award based on

President Muhammadu Buhari’s retention as the Minister of Transportation after his re-election.

which is a testament to his drive and commitment to give Nigerians a better travelling experience with superintending over the administration’s efforts to revive the railway system in the country.

Amaechi efforts had led to some projects such as the Abuja-Kaduna rail project, the ongoing Lagos-Ibadan, standard rail line, Itakpe-Warri rail line and the Lagos-Kano rail line, linking Nigeria’s Eastern and Northern corridors through the railway. Under his watch, the water transportation system is also receiving attention.

Receiving the award, Amaechi said that he was not expecting the award because he and the THISDAY boss always disagree more than they agree.

He however, dedicated the award to his family and Mr. President for giving much importance to the development of infrastructure in the country.

“All my colleagues will agree that we have been getting the attention of the President as far as infrastructure is concerned.

“I dedicate this award to my lovely Wife and my children, for the simple reason that my wife got married to me when I was in politics, she has tolerated me for the rest of her life and she’s being very understanding she and the kids.

” I also dedicate this award to the President for the importance he attached to infrastructure and also to all Nigerians,” he said.

However, presenting the award to him, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the APC said that Amaechi deserves the award for his impact in the development of railway in the country.

“For me you are a pride in our party and your impact in the rail sector, for me I know people ride the train from Abuja-Kaduna and Kaduna-Abuja and I know Amaechi is determined before the end of his tenure to complete Lagos to Kano.

” I congratulate you for this award which I know you richly deserve. “

Taiye Elebiyo-Edeni, Media Assistant to the HM