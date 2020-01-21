Minister Urges Stakeholders to Find Innovative Ways to Reposition The Housing Sector

The Minister of State for Works and Housing, Engineer Abubakar D. Aliyu , FNSE, has urged stakeholders to find more innovative ways of repositioning the housing and urban development sector for the overall benefit of the Nigerian citizens.

He made the remark while delivering his keynote address at the one- day sensitization forum on Lands, Housing and Urban Development Multilateral Programmes of Collaboration with the theme “Achieving National Housing and Urban Development Goals: Opportunities for Partnership and Collaboration’ in Abuja.

Engr. Aliyu said that the rapid urbanisation all over the world with its attendant severe social, cultural, economic and environmental impacts has made it mandatory to scale up actions as well as leverage on technical expertise and support from development partners to address the process.

According to him, the Federal Government has accomplishedthrough support from Development Partners, the implementation of Nigerian States Urban Development Project (NSUP) as far back as1977 in Bauchi and Lagos; followed by the Imo Urban Development Project (IUDP). Both focused on developing sites and services programme for low income residential development.

Other accomplishments he mentioned were the Infrastructure Development Fund Programme (IDF) implemented in 1985-2001to address long term financing for urban infrastructure in 11states of the Federation – Adamawa, Anambra, Benue, Borno, Ondo, Enugu, Yobe, Kogi, Plateau, Taraba and Ondo.

Aliyu added that that programme later ledto the Community Based Urban Development Project (CBUP) launched in 2003 to 2011 with the provision of funds to support the urban basic services provision and infrastructure upgrading projects in 8 states:AkwaIbom, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Edo, Jigawa, Nasarawa, Ogun and Ondo.

In other partnership efforts, the UN-Habitat, UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and Shelter Afrique have further impacted positively on the county’s housing sector, the minister said.

The minister urged all stakeholders and intending stakeholders attending the 10th World Urban Forum (WUF10) toharness the diverse opportunities it presents in order to attract new technologies andinnovations, capacity building and funding supports to effectively address our urban challenges especially in the implementation of the New Urban Agenda and the Urban SDGs.

Speaking earlier in his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Mohammed Bukar disclosed that the Interactive Session was convened to furnish stakeholders with insights on how to advance housing and human settlements development through the operations, mechanisms, tools and opportunities for collaboration with Multilateral Partners.

Mr.Bukar said the interactive forum would ensure a coordinated, effective and harmonised participation of delegates to the Tenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF10) scheduled to hold in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 8th to 13th February, 2020 and produce ways of repositioning the housing and urban development sector for the benefit of every citizen of Nigeria.

Andrew Chimphonda, Managing Director, Shelter Afrique, in his presentation, “Housing Development and Financing Options noted that Nigeria has an annual housing deficit of 22million. When this figure was queried by the Permanent Secretary, he promised to validate the figure and get back to the Ministry.

Also, Ishaku Maitumbi, Human Settlement Advisor, a representative from United Nations Settlements Programme (UN-HABITA), in his a presentation titled “ Partnership and Technical Cooperation for Sustainable Urbanisation,” identified collaboration and partnership as key elements to achieving sustainable housing development in Nigeria.

Stakeholders in the built industry from the federal, State governments, the private sector, higher institutions, development partners and the media attended the one-day sensitisation forum.

Stephen Kilebi

Deputy Director (Press)

January 17, 2020