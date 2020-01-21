OSGOF,NIS, APPSN emphasize need to work together

The surveying and mapping profession has arguably been said to be about the oldest in the world; the products of its activities have also been said to be sine qua non for any tangible development. This is because the place of Geo-spatial Information can no longer be undermined for attainment of a more resourceful decision-making, policy formulation, and implementation of projects – at least, the United Nations has attested to this fact, and went further to develop the Integrated Geo-Spatial Information Framework (IGIF) as a model for countries.

In order for Nigeria not to lag behind, officials of the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGOF), the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS) and the Association of Private Practicing Surveyors of Nigeria (APPSN) recently met at the Conference Room of OSGOF to chart a course that will enhance the profession and largely benefit the country.

The NIS Chairman of the FCT Branch, Surveyor AbiodunAlonge and his APPSN counterpart, Surveyor Solomon B. Olukotunwho both led some of their officials on the courtesy call on the acting Surveyor General of the Federation (SGOF), Surveyor Taiwo S. Adeniran and the OSGF management pledged to work together in promoting the essence of surveying and mapping in the country.

In his remarks, the acting SGOF maintained that officials of OSGOF do not claim a monopoly of knowledge and would therefore synergize with the NIS, APPSN and all other critical stakeholders to produce the Geo-Spatial needs of the government and all sectors of the economy for general advancement.

Surveyor Adeniran then charged all surveyors to rally round the leadership of NIS for a common front that would uplift the profession that would be able to create the necessary impacton the activities of surveying and mapping in Nigeria. He pledged an open door policy for a broad-base interaction and exchange of ideas.

Hitherto, the NIS Chairman, Surveyor AbiodunAlonge and the APPSN Chairman, Surveyor Solomon B. Olukotun commended Surveyor Adeniran for his efforts in repositioning OSGOF since he came on board to oversee the affairs of the office in October of 2019.

They said, the surveying and mapping profession was noble and its name must be safeguarded. They called on OSGOF, NIS and the Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON) to remain united and dogged in promoting the practice. They called on OSGOF to mobilize surveyors in the country towards the development of Geo-spatial policy that would give harder teeth to the activities of surveying and mapping.

Abu, I. Michael

Head of Press and Public Relations