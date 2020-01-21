President Buhari Mourns Justice Abubakar Bashir Wali

President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and National Judicial Council over the passing of Justice Abubakar Bashir Wali, one of the pioneer legal practitioners from Northern Nigeria.

The President joins Kano Emirate Council, family members, close associates and professional colleagues in mourning Justice Wali, who was the first Judge of Shari’ah Court of Appeal from the North, after rising through the ranks, and later reaching the peak as Justice of the Supreme Court.

President Buhari affirms the worthy contributions of Justice Wali to the development of the country, starting out early in 1945 after his primary school education, and ensuring delivery of sound judgement on landmark cases that had since become references in Nigeria’s judiciary.

The President prays that the almighty God will accept the soul of the departed, and comfort his family.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President