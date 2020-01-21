PS inaugurates Performance Tracking Officers for Petroleum Ministry’s Strategic Priority Deliverables.

To realize the promised deliverables of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources for 2019 – 2023 in record time, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Bitrus Bako Nabasu, mni has inaugurated the Performance Tracking Officers who would monitor and report on the status and progress of the Ministry’s strategic priority objectives. Nabasu inaugurated the Tracking Officers Monday, 20th January, 2020 with a marching order to ensure that timely status reports reach his Office for onward delivery to the President in Council through the Honourable Minister of State.

Nabasu revealed that the first status report is due at the end of the 1st Quarter of 2020 and all Agencies of the Ministry along with their supervisory Departments must come on board to deliver as planned and on schedule.

The strategic priority objectives of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, 2019 to 2023 are derived from the initiatives, programmes, projects and deliverables set by President Muhammadu Buhari for the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva at the retreat held for Ministers upon their appointment and swearing-in, earlier in August, 2019. The Ministry’s Directors and Heads of Agencies having been committed to the strategic priority objectives have since set to work, but the reports of progress have to be made to the Presidency on quarterly basis, hence the Tracking Officials with their Terms of Reference which were inaugurated at the Ministry’s Headquarters, NNPC Towers.

The deliverable priorities of the Ministry are meant to deliver “thriving Oil and Gas (Energy) industry for Nigeria”. The deliverables include: Deliverable Priorities (DP) 1: Eradicate Smuggling; DP2: Gas Flare Commercialization; DP3: Crude Oil Production; DP4: Crude Oil Extraction Costs; DP5&6: Petroleum Industry Bill & Deep Offshore and INL PSCA; DP7: Domestic Refining Capacity; DP8&9: Job Creation & Poverty Alleviation. Others include Condensed Natural Gas (CNG) Development & Penetration and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Penetration.

The Tracking Officials are made up of Officials of the Ministry mainly the Directors who are to supervise, along with the Technical Aides of the Honourable Minister of State with selected Officials from across the Agencies of the Ministry who have been charged to work together to ensure that reports which represent 100 percent developments on the priority objectives are ready for the Honourable Minister to get to the Federal Executive Council.

The Tracking Team is composed of the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics (DPR&S) of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Alhaji Musa Sa’eed Talle, Director Oil Services, Engineer Kamoru Busari, Director, Gas, Engineer Nkem Agholor, Director, Legal Serivices, Mr. Mohammed Diri, Director, General Services, Mr. Ibezim Chukwuemeka, Director Reform Coordination and SERVICOM, Mrs. Toyin Ogunremi, Director, Finance and Accounts, Mr. Akubo Godwin Adejoh and Director, Human Resources Management, Mr. Atanda Kolawole Musiliu.

Aides of the Honourable Minister of State who were co-opted to be a part of the Tracking Team include Nuhu Daura, Felix Bob-Nabena, Justice O. Derefaka, Edwin Udezi, Dr. Kelechi Ofoegbu, Ishyaku Prince Abner, Umar Gwandu and Brenda Ataga.

Other selected officials of the Ministry who are part of the Tracking Team include Jide Adebulehin, Nasiru Adebayo, Abubakar Baba, T.M. Okonkwo, Aisha F. Usman, H.T.S. Momoh and Nasiru Adebayo. These were drawn from the Agencies of the Ministry such as the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Petroleum Equalization Fund (Management Board) – (PEF-MB), Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) and Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA).

The main tracking assignment will have to be shouldered by these selected Officers: Nina Opene and Dipo Agboola for DP1: Eradicate Smuggling; Ogidigbe Ayauge and Oge Eggoh for DP2: Gas Flare Commercialization; Titilayo Oseni and Liman Junaid for DP3: Crude Oil Production; Jude A. and Akpangbo Chigozi for DP4: Crude Oil Extraction Costs; Egule I.L and Mafuyai Daniel for DP5: Petroleum Industry Bill and Deep Offshore & Inland PSCA; Inzonfade Samson and Aminu Yahaya for DP7: Domestic Refining Capacity; Luka Timothy A. and Femi Olaleye for DP8&9: Job Creation and Poverty Alleviation. Others include Yayaji Ibrahim and Luka Timothy A. for CNG Development and Penetration as well as Aminu Yahaya and Liman Junaid for LPG Penetration.

The Tracking team has the Coordinator and the alternate Coordinator in the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics (DPR&S) of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Alhaji Musa Sa’eed Talle and Engineer Moses Dayo Olamide, the Chief of Staff to the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

The Secretariat Team of the Tracking Team includes the Director, PR&S of the Ministry, the Chief of Staff to the Honourable Minister of State, the Deputy-Director, Press of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Media Aide to the Honourable Minister of State, Abdullahi Usman, Aboderin S.O., Luka Timothy Agyo and Femi Olaleye, all from Planning, Research and Statistics Department and Bamidele Dada of the Office of the Chief of Staff to the Honourable Minister of State.

While inaugurating the tracking team, Mr. Bitrus Bako Nabasu, mni charged them to take their responsibilities very seriously as these will form the basis of the report which must be forwarded to the President through the Honourable Minister. He further told the team to work together and not in isolation of one another.

Report by Olujimi Oyetomi,

Head, Press Unit, Ministry of Petroleum Resources