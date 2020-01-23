In its quest to provide decent housing accomodation to people of Kebbi State, the Kebbi State Government is engaging a reputable private housing construction company in Nigeria , New Cruise Housing Estate company for the proposed construction of 1000 housing units of 2 and 4 bedrooms estate in the State.

A meeting of stakeholders comprising Government representatives and officials of the company led by the company’s Managing Director, Ravi Lohia was held at Government House in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

The interactive meeting was chaired by Permanent Secretary Establishment and Pension Matters, Dr. Isah Mohammed Sama, focused on the provision of recreational facilities, cost, affordability, security in the estate among others.

The MD of the construction firm, Ravi Lohia gave an overview of the company”s record of achievements in the construction industry in Nigeria, pointing out that when the estate was completed,it would serve as first of it’s kind in the state as well as a bench mark in estate development not only in Kebbi but other parts of the country . In his presentation, architect Ibrahim Annas, an architect of the construction company made an extensive elaboration of the architectural design of the proposed housing estate. He said the proposed housing estate was carried out in cognisance of world standard acceptable quality as well as considering the peculiarities of the people of the state.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Establishment and Pension Matters, Dr. Isah Mohammed Sama said the proposed Kebbi Housing Estate was concieved by Kebbi State Government under the leadership of governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu to address the housing needs of people of Kebbi State with emphasis on civil servants. He called for inputs and suggestions from all stakeholders before the final plan was agreed.

The proposed Kebbi Housing Estate comprises of 857 two bedroom units and 98 four bedroom duplex to be sited at the airport road in the state capital, Birnin Kebbi

The Chief of staff, Alhaji Muhammad Suleiman Argungu, Secretary to the State Kebbi State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri were represented at the meeting while Permanent Secretaries from Ministry of Lands and Housing, Malami Shekare, Establishment and Pension Matters, Dr. Isah Muhammed Sama, NLC Chairman, Comrade Alhassan Halidu, Managing Director of Kebbi State Home Savings and Loans Limited, Alhaji, Isa Tunga among others attended the meeting.



S.A Media to the Kebbi State Governor.