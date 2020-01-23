North Central Governors Commend NPF On Community Policing As Governor Sani Bello Becomes Chairman, North Central Governors’ Forum

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State and his counterparts in the North Central Geo-political Zone have commended the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for the establishment of Community Policing in the country as part of efforts to provide a lasting solution to the lingering security challenges in the country.

Governor Sani Bello stated this at the Nigeria Police Regional Security Summit with the theme ” Strategic Partnership for Effective Community Policing in the North-Central Zone.

The Governor said, “agreement has been reached by the North-Central states Governors for the establishment of Community Policing in the country in order to help address security challenges”

He called on the Governors to be firm in addressing security challenges as it affects their states noting that although every state has its peculiarity, ensuring an all-inclusive means of addressing the issues will bring about the desired peace in Nigeria.

“We need to be calm, we need to operate an all-inclusive government to accommodate everyone as long as we are Nigerians”, he emphasised.

Governor Sani Bello then called on all major stakeholders, including religious and traditional leaders, to support Security Agencies in tackling insecurity stressing that securing the country is a collective responsibility of all and must not be left for government alone.

The Governor Commended the Inspector General of Police for organizing the summit, explaining that it will go a long way towards addressing the security challenges in the country.

Meanwhile, Governor Sani Bello has been named Chairman of the North Central Governor’s Forum at the meeting that preceded the Summit, held at the Nasarawa State Government House, Lafia.

The State Governors of the region, comprising the host state Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, Kogi, Kwara, Benue and the FCT graced the event and spoke on their experiences as well as measures put in place to address security challenges.

In his opening remarks, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu said the essence of the summit is to enable state Governors in the region exchange and share ideas with the Nigeria Police Force and update them on the community strategy already in place.

IGP Adamu explained that in the last 12 months the NPF has been resolute in addressing security challenges of the North-central Region.

He further explained that, through community policing, stakeholders and residents become active in addressing the problems of crime and consequently curb other criminalities from the early stage.

The IGP commended the Governors for the various roles played towards ensuring the success of the summit.

Other stakeholders who spoke at the summit include the Traditional Council members and some religious leaders from across the six states of the region.

At the summit, 37 bandits renounced their heinous activity of banditry begging that they were ready to be fully integrated into the society.

Mary Noel-Berje

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor

Niger state.