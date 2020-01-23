Yobe, Turkey Mull Partnership as Gov. Buni Meets Turkish Ambassador Ulueren

January 23, 2020
Governor Mai Mala Buni met today in Abuja with the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E Melih Ulueren.

Image may contain: 7 people, people smiling, indoor

The governor and the ambassador discussed a wide range of issues that the Republic of Turkey is willing to partner the Yobe State government on.

These include in the areas of security, education, agriculture and healthcare.

H.E Governor Buni explained that in the area of agriculture, Yobe is the highest producer of the best Sesame quality. He said the state is willing to partner with Turkey to develop the agric sector and enhance the agricultural value chain in the state.

