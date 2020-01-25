Buhari Mourns Dr. Abdulkadir S. Oniyangi

President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with Ilorin Emirate Council, government and people of Kwara State over the passing of Dr. Abdulkadir S. Oniyangi, whose contributions to national development will be sorely missed.

The President commiserates with family, friends and associates of the former Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Military Government in Kwara State in 1984, affirming that he used his talent, treasures and time in serving humanity as a medical doctor and administrator for most of his life.

President Buhari believes the cerebral medical practitioner’s patriotism and loyalty remains exemplary, especially his willingness to always answer the call of service, no matter how challenging, and accept the most arduous task with humility, grace and dedication to duty.

He acknowledged the medical doctor’s diligent role in the successful elections of 2015.

The President strongly recommends Dr. Oniyangi’s selfless and sacrificial lifestyle, who with his brilliant academic and career background, played a historic role by providing visionary leadership in his community, like setting up the Ilorin Emirate Students Union, which has turned out a major inspiration for many achievers from the state.

President Buhari prays that Allah will accept the soul of the departed, and comfort his family.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

January 25, 2020