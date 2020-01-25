FERMA Managing Director bags the “Social Service Icon of the Year 2019” Award

The Managing Director of FERMA, Engr. Nurudden A. Rafindadi, FNSE, has received a patriotic Star Award, “Social Service Icon of the year 2019’’. The award which was presented to him today the 21st of January, 2020 by TheNigerian News, is in recognition of his excellent stewardship and great leadership in the intervention and maintenance of Federal roads across the nation, which has drastically given succor to users of the roads and reduce the activities of robbers and other security vices on the roads.

The Managing Director, Rafindadi on receiving the award appreciated TheNigerian News team for a job well done, and also thanked the President for the honour to serve this great country.

At the Awards and Honour presentation during a courtesy visit to FERMA Managing Director, the Managing Director of TheNigerian News, Engr. David Onmeje said, “This prestigious award is in honour of your transcendent leadership in responding to call for intervention on road repairs and maintenance across the country which has endeared you to the entire nation”; he added that the award was also to appreciate Nigerians that have shown themselves friends to humanity and share Mr. President’s vision for a corrupt free and effective nation.

TheNigerian News platform comprises of a TV House; Television Nigerian and an online news portal with a soon to be launched online radio station. The platform was launched by a group of patriotic Nigerians based in United Kingdom to project the country in good light and tell the Nigerian stories in the Nigerian way.

The 3rd anniversary held in Nigeria on 30th December, 2019 at NAF conference centre, Abuja, with the highpoint being a book presentation titled “integrity vs power play: Understanding the Buhari phenomenon” by Philip Agbese.

Maryam M. Sanusi (Mrs.)

Deputy Director (Information)