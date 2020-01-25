FRSC to impound Flatbed Trailers without Proper Latching

January 25, 2020
FRSC Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi has noted with concern the continuous carriage of containers by flatbed trailers without proper latching and has ordered that such vehicles be immediately impounded if sighted on the roads by Patrol teams .

According to Bisi Kazeem , the Corps Public Education Officer , FRSC , Oyeyemi says also that in furtherance to existing partnership between the Corps and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Corps Marshal is also to partner with NPA to ensure that such vehicles are not allowed to leave the ports until they are properly latched to enhance their safety while in transit. It is noteworthy to recall that crashes involving container carrying trailers have been on the increase lately and efforts must be geared towards nipping the incidences in the bud .

