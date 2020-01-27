Gov. Buni, Others Grace Yahaya Bello’s Second Inauguration in Lokoja

January 27, 2020
Governor Mai Mala Buni and his governor counterparts from other parts of the country were among numerous dignitaries who graced the inauguration of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State for a second term in office in Lokoja today.

The ceremony, which took place at Glass Hall, Government House Lokoja, also featured the swearing in of Bello’s deputy, Chief David Onoja.

The governor and his deputy were both administered to the oath of office by the state’s Chief Judge.

In addition to H.E Governor Buni, Borno State Governor Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, and the governors of Jigawa, Kebbi, Edo and Ondo States, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Godwin Obaseki and Rotimi Akeredolu respectively were also in Lokoja to witness Gov. Bello’s second inauguration. Transportation Minister Rotimi Ameachi was also there.

H.E Governor Buni congratulated the Kogi State governor for his victory and successful inauguration and prayed Almighty Allah to guide and support him as he continues in his services to the people of Kogi State.

