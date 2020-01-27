NCC partners Lagos Central Senatorial District to engage graduates for a 4 Week Work Experience Program.

0
News
January 27, 2020
A+ A-
Email Print

NCC partners Lagos Central Senatorial District to engage graduates for a 4 Week Work Experience Program.

Image may contain: 12 people, people standing and outdoor

The Lagos Zonal Office (LGZO) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is implementing a partnership, a Work Experience Programme, with Lagos Central Senatorial District.

The partnership, which incloves the engagement of 10 newly graduated young persons, is a month-long exercise. The programme is designed to empower youth with requisite work ethics, appropriate behaviour in an official environment, and basic capacity building on telecommunication issues.

Controller Lagos Zonal Office of NCC, Henry Ojiokpota, said the participants have gone through a basic orientation programme which he led with other other heads of unit at the zonal office. The orientation programme focused on the mandates of the Commission and the functions of the various departments.

Beneficiaries of the work experience programme have also participated in consumer enlightenment roadshows, visits to Base Transceiver Stations (BTS), as well as a tour of the Lagos campus of the Digital Bridge Institute, Oshodi.

NCC

Posted by

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.