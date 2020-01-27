NCC partners Lagos Central Senatorial District to engage graduates for a 4 Week Work Experience Program.

The Lagos Zonal Office (LGZO) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is implementing a partnership, a Work Experience Programme, with Lagos Central Senatorial District.

The partnership, which incloves the engagement of 10 newly graduated young persons, is a month-long exercise. The programme is designed to empower youth with requisite work ethics, appropriate behaviour in an official environment, and basic capacity building on telecommunication issues.

Controller Lagos Zonal Office of NCC, Henry Ojiokpota, said the participants have gone through a basic orientation programme which he led with other other heads of unit at the zonal office. The orientation programme focused on the mandates of the Commission and the functions of the various departments.

Beneficiaries of the work experience programme have also participated in consumer enlightenment roadshows, visits to Base Transceiver Stations (BTS), as well as a tour of the Lagos campus of the Digital Bridge Institute, Oshodi.

NCC