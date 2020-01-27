Senator Sani Arraigned, Gets Bail

Justice I. E. Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday, January 27, 2020, granted bail to Senator Shehu Sani, who was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for alleged name-dropping and obtaining a total sum of $25,000 by trick from Alhaji Sani Dauda, (owner of ASD Motors), whom he promised he would stave off a criminal investigation of him by the EFCC.



The defendant who represented Kaduna Central District in the immediate past 8th Senate is facing a two-count criminal charge by the Commission.

One of the charges reads: “That you Shehu Sani on or about the 29th of November, 2019 within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of USD 10,000.00 (Ten Thousand United States of America Dollars) cash from Alhaji Sani Dauda (ASD) under the false pretence that the money was meant to bribe the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) lbrahim Magu to arrest and prosecute one Abubakar Musa, which representation you knew to be false, contrary to and punishable under Section 1(1) and (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, No. 14 of 2006.”

