Lagos bans commercial motorcyclists, tricycles

Lagos State Government has announced the restriction and ban of commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke) in six local government areas of the state with effect from Feb. 1.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, made this known in Ikeja while addressing newsmen after the State Security Council Meeting.

”The extant Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 bans the operation of Motorcycles (Okada) and Tricycles (Keke) in some local governments areas and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

”They include Apapa LGA and Apapa Iganmu LCDA, Lagos Mainland LG and Yaba LCDA, Surulere LGA, Itire-Ikate and Coker-Aguda LCDAs, Ikeja LGA, Onigbongbo and Ojodu LCDAs, Eti-Osa LGA, Ikoyi-Obalende and Iru/Victoria Island LCDAs, then Lagos Island LGA and Lagos Island East LCDA

”The full enforcement begins on Feb. 1, 2020,” the commissioner said.

According to him, the rate of crimes aided by motorcycles (okada) and tricycles (keke) keeps rising, as they are also used as getaway means by criminals.

”This is the first stage of the state government’s plan to sanitise our roads and protect Lagosians from the negative effects of these illegal modes of transportation.

”The law is very clear. Motorcycles (okada) and tricycles (keke) are banned on all highways, bridges and listed roads.

”Major highways include Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Oworonshoki-Oshodi Expressway, Lagos-Ikorodu Expressway and Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

”The highways also include Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Funsho Williams Avenue, Agege Motor Road and Eti-Osa Lekki Coastal Road,” he said.

The commissioner said the restricted bridges included Iyana- Ipaja Bridge Agege, Dopemu Bridge Agege, Airport/Ikeja Bridge, Agege Motor road/Oshodi Loop, Oshodi, Mushin/Isolo Link Bridge, Dorman Long Bridge.

Others are Ojuelegba Bridge, National Stadium Flyover, Apapa-Iganmu Bridge, Apapa-Ijora Link Bridge, Liverpool Bridge, Apapa, Mile 2 Bridge-Loop, Amuwo-Odofin, Okota (cele)/Ijesha Link Bridge, Apakun/Apapa-Oshodi Bridge Network, Ikorodu Road/Anthony Clover leaf Bridge and Trade Fair Flyover Bridge.

There are also Festac/Amuwo-Odofin Link Bridge, 2 Flyover Bridges along Alhaji Masha Road, Ojota Clover Leaf Bridge, Ogudu Bridge, 3rd Mainland Bridge, Maryland flyover, Ikeja General Hospital Flyover Bridge, Kodesoh Bridge, Oba Akran, Ikeja, Opebi Link Bridge, Sheraton-Opebi Bridge, Jibowu/Yaba flyover Bridge, Carter Bridge, Lagos and Bariga-Ifako Bridge.

Included were Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Alapere Bridge, Bariga/Oworonsoki Bridge, Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Gbagada U-Turn, Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, 3rd Mainland/Oworonsoki Bridge, Eko Bridge, Apongbon flyover Bridge, Cowry Bridge (Officers Mess), Mcwen Bridge (Bonny Camp), Marina/Ikoyi Bridge and Ikoyi/Obalende Bridge.

He said that law enforcement agents had been directed that with effect from Feb. 1, 2020, there would be zero tolerance for motorcycles and tricycles in (on) the listed local governments, highways and bridges.

”Members of the public are hereby notified that all offenders and violators will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” Omotoso said.

He said that accident figures of Okada and Keke menace were scary.

Omotosho said there were over 10,000 accident victims recorded at the General Hospitals alone from 2016 to 2019.

He said this number excluded unreported cases and those recorded by other hospitals, adding that the total number of deaths from reported cases was over 600 to date.

The commissioner said that some buses had arrived in the port to be cleared and would be rolled out to ensure that residents were adequately served.

He said the key point was that there was need to make transportation safe in the state.

”Definitely, people are not going to suffer, the safety and security of life of Lagosians are paramount to the government,” Omotoso assured. (NAN)