Mother, Son Bag 12 Years Jail Term for $82,570 Internet Fraud

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, convicted Damilola Ahmed Adeyeri and his mother, Alaba Kareem Adeyeri, on a four-count charge of conspiracy and obtaining money under false pretence to the tune of $82, 570. 00, (Eighty Two Thousand Five Hundred and Seventy, US Dollars.), preferred against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The convicts were arrested following a petition from the Federal Bureau of Investigation against Damilola Adeyeri and others now at large on an alleged case of conspiracy, obtaining under false pretence, money laundering and computer-related fraud.

Armed with the petition, the operatives of the Commission immediately swung into action and upon investigations found out that his mother was an accomplice in the crime.

Idi Musa, an investigator with the EFCC, while being led in evidence narrated to the court that sometime in April 2019, that the Commission received a petition from the FBI, alleging that the official email address of American Cranes Manufacturing company was hacked and as a result the sum of $82, 570. 00 was stolen by the fraudsters.

He told the court that the petitioner reported that there was a syndicate of fraudsters who defrauded many companies through business mail compromise and obtained millions of dollars from American citizens.

Idi further revealed that Damilola was arrested on September 6, 2019, after which his mother was apprehended when she went to withdraw money from the bank upon hearing that EFCC was investigating her son adding that she purchased properties in the name of her son with the money made from the fraud.