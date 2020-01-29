NYSC DG Clears the Air on Corps Members Allowance

The Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has cleared the air on the amount approved as Corps Members’ monthly allowance by the Federal Government in line with the new National Minimum Wage.

He disclosed this while speaking to Corps Members at the NYSC Bauchi State Secretariat during his working visit to the State.

Ibrahim explained that contrary to the various amounts being circulated on the social media, the sum of thirty-three thousand naira had been approved as the new rate.

He also said provision had been made for the new allowance in the year 2020 Budget, adding that payment would commence as soon as funds are released by the appropriate authorities.

Speaking further, he advised the Corps Members to always be security conscious just as he warned against rumour mongering and negative usage of the Social Media.

He admonished them to avoid unauthorized journeys and, when authorised to travel, not to do so at night because of the inherent danger.